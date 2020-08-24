Karnataka sees marginal dip with 5,851 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka on Monday recorded 5,851 new Covid-19 infections, a 13-day low in cases. Monday’s cases have taken the state tally past 2.83 lakh.

With 130 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the state reached 4,810. Most of the deceased reported on Monday either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). The day also saw a whopping 8,061 discharges. So far, 197625 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

As on August 24, the state has 81,211 active carriers.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Bengaluru Urban saw a marginal dip in fresh infections on Monday with 1,918 cases. The state capital’s case count has jumped to 1,09,793. The day also saw 2034 discharges in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours. The city has 34,735 active cases.

The virus-hit Ballari reported yet another spike with 306 infections. Ballari district’s Covid-19 tally is inching towards 18,000 mark. Belagavi district registered 319 new case followed by Koppal 271, Dharwad 221, Shivamogga 220 and Mysuru 202. As many as 17 districts have recorded fresh infections in three figures with eight of them going past 200 case-mark.

Apart from Bengaluru, six districts have reported more than 10,000 Covid cases since the outbreak.

A total of 24,53,768 samples were tested so far, out of which 39,817 were tested on Monday alone. Among the samples tested in the day 11,586 were Rapid Antigen Tests.