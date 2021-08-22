Karnataka sees steady decline in new Covid infections

The Covid-19 outbreak in Karnataka saw a further decline in the number of new cases over the last one week. However, the rate of decline of Karnataka’s active cases has slowed substantially in recent weeks, data shows.

On Sunday, the state discharged 1,456 patients. This, coupled with the new case numbers, leaves the state’s active caseload at 20,556. This number constitutes only a modest decline in the caseload compared to previous days and weeks.

In the course of June, for example, the active caseload declined by 74.3 per cent. In July, the rate of decline was 63.5 per cent. So far, in the 22 days of August, the rate of decline has been a modest 14.8 per cent.

At the same time, some districts in the state have seen a tangible decline in the number of new cases, such as Bengaluru Urban, whose daily new case discoveries have dwindled despite municipal authorities conducting between 58,000 to 62,000 tests daily. Statewide, an average of about 1.50 lakh tests are being carried out daily.

New Cases

In the past seven days, the state witnessed 9,152 new cases. On Sunday, 1,189 new cases were recorded, out of which 267 (or 22 per cent) were in Bengaluru Urban.

Dakshina Kannada district continues to outnumber Bengaluru in daily cases. On Sunday, it recorded 286 new cases. It is followed by Udupi district which recorded 132 new cases and Mysuru district saw 79 cases.

The state also revealed information on 22 additional Covid-19 deaths. Just three of the new fatalities had happened on Sunday. Nine had transpired on Saturday and two on Friday. One ‘brought dead’ Dharwad fatality had happened on June 17.

All of the new fatalities disclosed on Sunday were senior citizens, ranging in age from 64 to 84. Thirteen were men. Ten did not have any recorded comorbidities.

Child cases drop

According to the State Covid war room, 410 pre-teen Covid cases were recorded in the last week and 977 teen cases (10-19). These numbers are substantially lower than the child cases found just one week before: 521 pre-teens and 1,235 teens.

Vaccination scenario

The state dispensed an average of 3.28 lakh doses in the past seven days. This has raised Karnataka’s first dose coverage to 56.81 per cent and its second dose coverage to 17.34 per cent. These percentages were calculated as per the state’s official projected population figures for those aged 18 and above (4,97,93,996).