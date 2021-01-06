Karnataka senior citizens among worst victims of ill-treatment in India: Survey

Senior citizens of Karnataka are among the worst victims of ill-treatment in the country, according to India’s first nation-wide survey to map multiple health, social and economical issues that the elderly population face.

While 12% of 60 plus population in Bihar are victims of ill-treatment, Karnataka comes close with 10% followed by West Bengal (8%) and Uttar Pradesh (6%).

On a national scale 14% of India’s senior citizens experience ill treatment frequently whereas more than half of them have such experience once in every two months. according to India’s first longitudinal ageing study in which more 72,000 individuals with the age of 45 and above are being tracked since 2014-15.

Out of 72,250 people who are being monitored, nearly 31,500 are above 60 individuals while 6,749 have an age of more than 75 years.

The study shows 75% of the elderly suffer from one or the other chronic disease, 40% have one or the other disability and 20% have issues related to mental health.

Also, nearly 40% have lung disease, one in five need help for activities of daily living and one in 10 have sleep problems.

"No other survey in India collects detailed data on health and biomarkers (like grip strength) together with information on family and social network, income, assets, and consumption. We should ensure that the elderly are provided with the best medical care," said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, releasing the study.

In Karnataka half of the older adults with the age of 45 years and above have restrictive lung diseases. Among the 60 plus population in Karnataka, close to 10% have chronic lung disease. Both are among the highest in the country.

Nearly one-third of the 60 plus individuals in Karnataka have visual and hearing impairment, which is the highest in the country and double than the national average of 15%.

The first set of results from the study also show that Karnataka senior citizens overwhelmingly depend largely on private healthcare facilities and shell out India’s highest amount of out of pocket expenditure (Rs 1,25,825) among all the states.

More than 60% senior citizens in Karnataka face multiple functional limitations in living in a community and almost 40% need assistance. The biggest problem they experience is getting around in an unfamiliar place and the problem is far more acute among women.

Nearly one in five have problems in managing activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, grooming, personal hygiene, changing their positions from sitting to standing and movement on the bed. Difficulty in using the toilet facility is the most common such limitation faced by the elderly.

According to the 2011 census, the 60 plus category accounts for 8.6% of India’s population, accounting for 103 million elderly people. Growing at around 3% annually, the number of elderly people will rise to 319 million in 2050.