Karnataka sets 135.8 lakh tonnes food grains target

The government has set a target of producing 135.48 lakh tonnes of food grains in the state during the current year.

This target is below the record yield of 153.08 lakh tonnes in the last fiscal.

During a meeting held to discuss measures taken to prepare for monsoon season, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the government would ensure the availability of DAP and Urea (fertilizers) to the farmers on time.

Noting that the government was yet to release Rs 1,067 crore for the crops purchased under the Minimum Support Price, he directed officials to immediately release Rs 250 crore.

Measures taken to prevent floods and landslides were also discussed in the meeting. While action plans to tackle natural disasters are being formulated at the gram panchayat level, deputy commissioners of all districts were directed to be alert during the monsoon season to prevent any untoward incidents.