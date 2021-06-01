Karnataka sets 135.8 lakh tonnes food grains target

Karnataka sets 135.8 lakh tonnes food grains target

This target is below the record yield of 153.08 lakh tonnes in the last fiscal

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2021, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 23:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government has set a target of producing 135.48 lakh tonnes of food grains in the state during the current year.

This target is below the record yield of 153.08 lakh tonnes in the last fiscal.

During a meeting held to discuss measures taken to prepare for monsoon season, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the government would ensure the availability of DAP and Urea (fertilizers) to the farmers on time.

Noting that the government was yet to release Rs 1,067 crore for the crops purchased under the Minimum Support Price, he directed officials to immediately release Rs 250 crore.

Measures taken to prevent floods and landslides were also discussed in the meeting. While action plans to tackle natural disasters are being formulated at the gram panchayat level, deputy commissioners of all districts were directed to be alert during the monsoon season to prevent any untoward incidents.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
food grain output

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

 