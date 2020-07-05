Karnataka: Specially designed remand court set up

A specially designed remand court for the physical production of accused persons, with transparent partitions, has been set up at Gurunanak Bhavan in

Vasantnagar.

The facility ensures the safe production of the accused persons in compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines partition.

“Whenever arrested person/undertrial prisoner is required to be produced in court physically for hearing, designated Chief Metropolitan Magistrate/Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate/Metropolitan Magistrate will hold the sitting in the dedicated remand court and take the physical production,’’ the Registrar General of the high court said in a release.

It also stated that all safety measures for the physical production of the arrested persons and undertrials are taken care of.