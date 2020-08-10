Karnataka SSLC results: How and where to check

Karnataka SSLC 2020 results declared: How and where to check

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 10 2020, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 15:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka Secondary Education and Examinations Board will announce the results for the SSLC 2020 supplementary exams soon.

The results will be available on the official website of KSEEB - kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

How to check your results: 

1. Go to the website of the KSEEB website (www.kseeb.kar.nic.in) or www.karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the "Karnataka SSLC results 2020" link.

3. Enter your registration/hall ticket number and hit "submit".

4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can download and take a print out for future refer

Karnataka
SSLC
SSLC examination

