Karnataka SSLC 2020 results declared: How and where to check

The Karnataka Secondary Education and Examinations Board will announce the results for the SSLC 2020 supplementary exams soon.
The results will be available on the official website of KSEEB - kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.
How to check your results:
1. Go to the website of the KSEEB website (www.kseeb.kar.nic.in) or www.karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the "Karnataka SSLC results 2020" link.
3. Enter your registration/hall ticket number and hit "submit".
4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can download and take a print out for future refer
Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights history with China
Progress in women's equality depends on who you ask
Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash
Sushant’s friend pens a note for the late actor
140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran
The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions