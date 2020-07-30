Karnataka: SSLC results before August 8, says Suresh Kumar

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the results of SSLC examination would be published before August 8.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "All preparations have been done for announcing the results".

To a question on reopening of schools, Suresh Kumar said, "Schools will not be reopened in August as per the guidelines issued by the Union government. The situation in the state will be observed and a suitable decision will be taken".

Commenting on the reduction in school syllabus and later stalling it, the minister said a few portions of the syllabus were cut to manage the working days of the school. As this created confusion among the people, the government has stalled it. The textbook division of the Department of State Educational Research and Training has been told to review it, he added.

Suresh Kumar said every academic year has 240 working days. But, this year, due to the pandemic, the maximum working days available would be 140 days. Hence, a decision was taken to reduce 30% of the syllabus, and repeat chapters were cut. However, it would be reviewed and a decision would be taken, he said.