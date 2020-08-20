K'taka starts training for Covid-19 serological survey

Karnataka starts training for state-level Covid-19 serological survey

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 20 2020, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 21:56 ist
A medic collects samples during door-to-door serological survey to analyse the spread of Covid-19, at Paharganj in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

After Delhi and Pune, Karnataka will be conducting a serological survey across all districts to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19 across the state and the proportion of people who have developed immunity.

The survey, which will involve adults over the age of 18, will cover 38 units, including all districts of Karnataka and eight zones of the BBMP. Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey started the training programme here on Thursday for District Surveillance Officers, District Tuberculosis Officers, Epidemiologists, and Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres under National Aids Control Organisation. The survey data is expected to guide state interventions for Covid-19 management.  

Resource persons for the training included Dr Ravi V, Regional Director, ICMR, NIMHANS;  Dr Anitha Desai, Virologist NIMHANS; Dr Giridhar Babu, Professor, Head – Life course Epidemiology, PHFI, and member of the government's Technical Advisory Committee;  Dr Mohammed Shariff, Deputy Director, State Surveillance Unit and Dr Vasantha Kumar, State Epidemiologist, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

The survey will include samples from populations at three risk levels. Low-risk populations include pregnant women at Antenatal Checkup clinics and persons attending the outpatient department in hospitals or attendees of children or patients. Moderate to high-risk populations will include bus conductors, vegetable vendors, healthcare workers, individuals in containment zones and individuals in meeting areas such as markets, malls, bus stops, and railway stations. High-risk populations will include the elderly and persons with co-morbid conditions.

At the training programme held on Thursday, the facilitators spoke about the equipment requirements to conduct the survey and sample collection, the responsibilities of district surveillance officers, administrative medical officers at health institutes, district epidemiologists and district program coordinators, lab technicians and counselling staff, and the protocol for collection of samples and sample transportation. Data for the survey will be collected using an app to register patients, update sample collection status and lab results.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

