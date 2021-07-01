Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test on August 22

Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test on August 22

July 20 is the last date to submit the applications

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 22:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) to get eligibility to teach classes 1 to 8 (KARTET-2021) will be conducted on August 22.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said this in a press statement.

Those, who have completed PUC, DEd can apply for grades 1 to 5 and for grade 8, one should have completed any degree with DEd or BEd.

July 20 is the last date to submit the applications. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aliens might already be watching us

Aliens might already be watching us

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

 