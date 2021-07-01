Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test on August 22

The Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) to get eligibility to teach classes 1 to 8 (KARTET-2021) will be conducted on August 22.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said this in a press statement.
Those, who have completed PUC, DEd can apply for grades 1 to 5 and for grade 8, one should have completed any degree with DEd or BEd.
July 20 is the last date to submit the applications.
