Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test on August 22

The Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) to get eligibility to teach classes 1 to 8 (KARTET-2021) will be conducted on August 22.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said this in a press statement.

Those, who have completed PUC, DEd can apply for grades 1 to 5 and for grade 8, one should have completed any degree with DEd or BEd.

July 20 is the last date to submit the applications.