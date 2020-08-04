Karnataka: Threat of landslides increases in Charmadi Ghat amid downpour

K'taka: Threat of landslides in Charmadi Ghat amid rain

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 04 2020, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 12:36 ist
A fallen tree at Mudigere -Sakleshpura road. DH Photo

Incessant rain that has been lashing the region has increased the threat of landslides in the Charmadi Ghat.

A tree was uprooted and fell at the second curve of Charmadi Ghat on Tuesday morning. On Monday night, minor landslides had occurred at several locations along the Charmadi Ghat road.  The authorities have made arrangements to clear the muds on the road to facilitate the movement of vehicles. Puttur recorded 9.6 cm rainfall and Belthangady recorded 9.2 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Tuesday).

In Chikkamagaluru

The intensity of rain gained momentum in the Malnad area in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. A huge tree was uprooted and fell on Mudigere-Sakleshpura road disrupting the movement of vehicles. Kottigehara experienced the highest rainfall of 13.3 cm in the last 24 hours.

Chikkamagaluru
Karnataka
Western Ghats
Charmadi Ghats
Landslide

