Karnataka to get nation's first R&D policy soon

Karnataka to get nation's first R&D policy soon

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2022, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 04:52 ist

The state government is set to become the first state in the country to have an exclusive Research and Development (R&D) Policy.

The policy envisages allocating at least 0.1 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product towards R&D and innovation.

Other measures suggested for the policy include allocating a certain percentage of budget allocated to various departments for the research, according to a presentation made to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, during a review of the upcoming policy.

Bommai, who chaired a meeting with the Task Force headed by Prof Ashok Shettar, vice chancellor of KLE Technological University and senior officials regarding formulation of the new policy, instructed the officials to prepare the necessary systems for effective implementation of the proposed policy.

Bommai suggested setting up a state level R&D Council and Foundation as a supplementary initiative for the implementation of the proposed policy. The policy would be cleared after discussing it in the state Cabinet, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai
Research and Development
R&D

What's Brewing

Indie-Pop Band Dream Note performs in Bengaluru

Indie-Pop Band Dream Note performs in Bengaluru

'Kaali' under fire: List of films that touched a nerve

'Kaali' under fire: List of films that touched a nerve

Service charge added to bill? Here's what you can do

Service charge added to bill? Here's what you can do

Breaking down plastics with UV light

Breaking down plastics with UV light

Xiaomi unleashes Cyber Dog in India

Xiaomi unleashes Cyber Dog in India

Infographic | Concerns with instant loan apps

Infographic | Concerns with instant loan apps

 