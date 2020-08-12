Karnataka to get Rs 30,000 cr worth of investment from companies: Shettar

Hubballi: Large & Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday stated that approvals have been given for around Rs 30,000 crore investment in Karnataka by various companies in recent months, and they are expected to generate 50,000 jobs.

"Officials concerned are in regular touch with more interested investors, and a meeting of officials would be called soon, to discuss the progress," he said.

Steps are taken to increase Swadeshi productions, especially during the lockdown, and FMCG sector is making profits. Several MNCs are coming out of China, and are interested to invest in Karnataka also. Based on the guidelines of the Union Government and tie-up of Chinese companies with other firms, a decision about allowing Chinese companies to operate in Karnataka would be taken, he clarified.

Tuesday's violence in Bengaluru is not a failure of the police, and the incident is condemnable. Nobody should violate the law in the name of religion, Shettar added.