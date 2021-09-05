Karnataka to recruit 5,000 teachers to meet shortage

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced the recruitment of around 5,000 teachers to the government schools during the current academic year to address the shortage of teachers.

He was at an event to mark Teachers' Day organised by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

In view of the sharp increase in enrollment at government schools for the last two years, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh had recently requested the chief minister to consider recruitment of teachers on priority. "The government has decided to recruit 5,000 teachers for the current academic year following the request by the minister," said the chief minister.

Hailing the National Education Policy (NEP) as the best thing to happen in the education sector in post-independent India, Bommai suggested the teachers study the new education policy and submit their suggestions on the same. "I have studied the policy, it is one of the best things we are giving to students post-Independence. While implementing such policies, there will be positive responses and objections. I request teachers to study the policy and submit their suggestions as we are all set to implement it at the primary and secondary level," Bommai said.

As many as 31 primary and high school teachers and 10 PU lecturers were honoured with the Best Teacher award at the state level during 2021-22 academic year.

Also the winners of Best Teacher award at national level - Nagaraj C M (Govt HS, Doddabanahalli, B'luru South), Hema Angadi (Govt Higher Primary School, Belagavi) and Parameshwaraiah M (Govt Model Higher Primary School, Lalavi, Ballari dist) - were felicitated.

Cong flayed

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the leaders of the opposition party should stop giving irresponsible statements on National Education Policy. Responding to the recent statement by the Congress leader D K Shivakumar on the NEP, the minister said, "By giving such statements, the opposition leaders are only dishonouring the experts who framed the policy and also the teachers. Those who have studied the policy will not give such irresponsible statements."