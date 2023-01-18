Karnataka to set up health emergency operations centre

The Health Department has informed the Union Health Ministry that it agrees to set up a Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru. The HEOC, largely funded by the Union government, will focus on preparing and responding to health disasters.

The HOEC is one of the initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), a scheme launched in 2021, to enhance health infrastructure across states.

"On a routine basis, HEOCs will focus on disease surveillance, along with training and preparedness for health disasters. During health emergencies, it will function as a war room," says Dr Pradeep Khasnobis, Deputy Director General at the Union Health Ministry's Disaster Management Cell. The concept is based on a framework given by WHO, he says.

As per a note from the Health Department, the HEOC will support all disaster management activities related to preparedness, mitigation, response and rehabilitation. It will support all incident management and will be a hub of data analysis and dissemination. It will facilitate communication between senior officials during disasters and will have high-speed data transfer, voice and video-conferencing facilities.

In September 2021, the Union Health Ministry wrote to 14 state governments, asking them to convey their concurrence for setting up the HEOCs in their Health departments. These states, which included Karnataka, were identified as being vulnerable to health disasters. This December 29, State Health Commissioner D Randeep wrote to the Union Ministry, informing of the state's agreement to set up the HEOC. The letter says that a 290 sq m area is available on the eighth floor of Arogya Soudha for this.

Randeep says that confirmation is awaited from the Centre now. After this, the department will take the state government's approval for the project.

Union Health Ministry will bear the cost of physical infrastructure and equipment needed for the HEOC, along with the salaries of staff, who will be hired on a contract basis. The Centre will have nine staff members - a chief medical officer, three general duty medical officers / public health consultants, a data analyst, two hub engineers and two data entry operators. The cost of the office space and other incidental expenses should be borne by the state government.