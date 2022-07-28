Karnataka to set up new commando anti-terror squad

Karnataka will get a new elite anti-terror squad comprising commandos to tackle crimes such as the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Thursday.

Bommai said this at a post-midnight news conference on Wednesday, while asserting that his government was determined to take strong action.

“We need something that is currently not a part of the existing system,” Bommai said, while announcing the special ATS.

“To decimate outfits that kill people, we need a commando force with intelligence and training. We’ve decided to set up a special anti-terrorist squad. I will sit with officials and a fool-proof team will be constituted,” Bommai said.

Specifically naming the Popular Front of India (PFI), Bommai pointed out that the Kerala High Court had termed it as a terrorist organisation.

When asked about banning PFI, Bommai cited the example of the Chhattisgarh government.

“After they banned it, the decision was stayed by the court because proper documentation wasn’t done,” he said.

Bommai said the life of every citizen and party worker was important.

“Many Hindu workers have been killed,” he said, and accused the previous Congress government of withdrawing cases against radical outfits “which helped them grow”.

Seeking to prove his credentials, Bommai recalled his tenure as the home minister in the previous B S Yediyurappa government.

“When I was home minister, I sent more than 15 people who were involved in such activities to the Tihar jail. We took strict action in Mangaluru, DJ Halli, Padarayanapura and other cases,” he said.

Reaching out to the furious BJP cadre, Bommai said, “I understand the anger. You’ll see the strict action that we’ll take in the coming days.”