Karnataka to set up separate force to check illegal sand mining

The Karnataka government is proposing to create a separate protection force to prevent illegal sand mining in Karnataka, the Department of Mines and Geology has informed the National Green Tribunal.

"The state is taking stringent action to control and prevent illegal sand mining. The geologists employed in the particular districts are entrusted to keep vigilance on the matter. The government has given power to police, revenue, PWD and Forest Department to take action against illegal sand mining", the state informed in its affidavit before the Southern Bench of the NGT.

The NGT was hearing a petition regarding illegal sand mining in Vijayapura and Raichur districts.

The state government also said that to prevent illegal sand mining, unauthorised village roads leading to ponds, lakes, rivers have been blocked. Sand blocks were identified by the Department of Mines and Geology and auctioned for scientific and sustainable sand mining.

The state also said that de-silting of ponds, lakes, tanks and streams are necessary for their existence. If the desilting of water bodies have not done, silt would accumulate and collection of water would also reduce, the state informed the NGT.

Vehicles of the lessees are fitting with GPS to keep watch over the transportation. Weigh bridges and CCTVs are fitting at important places to prevent any illegality in transportation, the state said.

Watch the latest DH videos: