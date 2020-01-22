Karnataka to urge SC to reject boundary dispute suit with Maharashtra: Bommai

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday, said that the Center's affidavit to the Supreme Court regarding the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute, stated that the suit filed by the neighboring state was not maintainable and it should be rejected. During the next hearing expected soon, they expect the apex court to give its decision regarding the maintainability of the suit.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a private program, Bommai said as per the provisions of the States Reorganisation Act and recommendations of the Mahajan Commission Report on the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute, no such boundary row has been prevailing. Kannada and Marathi speaking people were living in harmony and there were cultural exchanges between them.

"The fact-finding committee during the state's reorganisation had considered all factors and decided on the boundaries of the state in the year 1955. The suit filed by Maharashtra in the apex court regarding the boundary dispute was not maintainable, and Centre in its affidavits filed during August 16 and November 18 has asked it be rejected. The state too has taken a stand that the suit was not maintainable and we stand by it and the affidavit of the Centre", he said.

The state government will take all legal measures in the apex court to protect its boundaries and interests. Whenever there was change of governments in Maharashtra they rake up the boundary dispute, he stated.