Karnataka top in rooftop solar ranking

Karnataka got top ranking in facilitating the development of rooftop solar system in the country under the SARAL index for 2018-19, followed by Telangana, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, said the statement from Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Wednesday launched the State Rooftop Solar Attractiveness Index–SARAL that evaluates states based on their attractiveness for rooftop development. SARAL is the first of its kind index to provide a comprehensive overview of state-level measures adopted to facilitate rooftop solar deployment.