Karnataka: Total lockdown declared in Mangaluru

The total lockdown announced to check the unnecessary movement of people to check the spread of COVID-19 was observed effectively in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Except for milk parlours and a few shops, all other business establishments remained closed.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The lockdown is being observed from 7 pm of Saturday till 7 am of Monday.

Though the authorities had allowed the vegetable, meat and fish selling shops to remain open, a majority of the shops including fish markets remained closed.

Police personnel had strengthened security across the city to strictly enforce the lockdown. Even the main roads too remained deserted with only a few vehicles plying.

