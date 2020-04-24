Karnataka: Tumakuru locality sealed down as preacher tests positive for COVID-19

Against the backdrop of a 32-year-old preacher (moulvi) of the masjid on 12th main road, Poorhouse colony, Tumakuru testing positive for coronavirus, the area has been sealed down. People of the city have become anxious because a person has tested positive for the pandemic after a gap of 25 days in the district.

A group of 14 preachers had come to the city from Surat in Gujarat for evangelism. The preacher who has now tested positive was among them. After the lockdown was declared, the group of preachers was quarantined in the Poorhouse masjid itself because they had come from outside the state.

As per the quarantine norms, the blood, phlegm, and throat swabs of the 14 people were sent for tests to Bengaluru two days ago. The tests did not reveal any signs of COVID-19. To top it all, the other 13 samples also tested negative for the virus.

Now the doctors are baffled how the person has now tested positive for the virus without symptoms. They are struggling to find the source of the infection. They are gathering samples of the people who have been in primary contact with the moulvi - who has tested positive - and sending it for tests and also quarantined them.

According to one Health Department source, the preacher could have got infected by someone who has COVID-19 and came to the masjid and met him there.

Seal down

Now Poorhouse Colony has been totally sealed down. A radius of 150 metres has been sealed off from the rest of the city. The roads have been blocked with metal sheets and barricades have been set up.

Only one entry-cum-exit has been provided for essential services personnel. The deputy commissioner has declared the sealed-off area as a 'containment zone' and an official is put in-charge. All essential items are being delivered to people's doorsteps. Over 100 police personnel are deployed here.