Karnataka: Two-day job mela on February 19 & 20

The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu district administrations are hosting a two-day job fair on the Scouts and Guides Grounds in Mysuru from February 19.

The Mysuru district administration is making all arrangements for the event, to provide as many job opportunities as possible to aspirants of the region. A website, www.http:www.mysorejobfair.in, has been launched for the convenience of the participants.

The aspirants, as well as companies interested, can register their names and upload details before participating in the fair. Soon after the registration, a code will be sent through email or SMS for confirmation. Over 10,000 job-seekers and more than 100 companies from various parts of the state, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, are expected to participate in the event.

The participants who are not able to register names online, can register on the spot. As many as 10 dedicated counters will be opened for the aspirants. The two-day event will be inaugurated at 10 am on February 19. The candidates, between 18 and 35 years of age, who have passed Class VII, SSLC pass or fail, PUC, ITI, any degree, postgraduates, BE, Nursing and Diploma or Para Medical can attend the job mela.

Information Technology(IT)-Bio-Technology (BT), automobile, mechanical, construction, marketing, sales and retail, telecom, BPO, textile, banking, finance, insurance, hospital, pharmaceutical, health care, manufacturing, transport services, food processing, hotel management, garments, security agencies among others will participate in the mela.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “We expect 10,000 aspirants to attend the mela. 100 stalls will be opened for the companies. All basic facilities such as drinking water and temporary toilets will be in place."

It has to be noted that a job mela, organised by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), District Employment Exchange, Model Career Centre, had received an overwhelming response with more than 10,000 youths participating. Over 3,900 youths were appointed by various companies in that job fair.

Call: Mysuru: 0821-2970815, 98861 71912 or 83102 42801. Mandya: 97425 02933 or 87625 06803. Kodagu: 0827-2225851 or 82960 20826.