Karnataka: Two safety boxes handed over to Chikkaballapur for doctors collecting throat swabs for coronavirus tests

The safety boxes for doctors collecting throat swabs for coronavirus test were handed over to the district on Tuesday.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar handed over the two boxes, one for Chikkaballapur and another one for Gauribidanur.

“The boxes will be used in two places in the district. Medical tests of 1,270 people have been conducted. Those who feel that they have symptoms may undergo the test,” he said.

Sudhakar said that the state government was doing its best to handle Covid-19 situation. There were no patients now suffering seriously for plasma therapy.

He said,”Covid-19 is under control in the district. Since Hindupur, the neighbouring town is in red zone, lockdown in the district will continue till May 3.”

ZP President M B Chikkanarasimhaiah, ZP CEO Fouiza B Taranum, DC R Latha, SP Mithun Kumar, TP President B M Ramaswamy and APMC President Narayanaswamy were present.