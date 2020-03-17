Karnataka: Uproar in Council over ‘thanking British’

Karnataka: Uproar in Legislative Council over ‘thanking the British’

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Mar 17 2020, 22:28pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 04:12am ist
Congress MLC P R Ramesh

Congress MLC P R Ramesh's speech on Indian Constitution raked up controversy in the Legislative Council with ruling party MLCs taking objection to a part where he "thanked the British."

While the BJP MLCs wondered why anyone would want to thank the oppressive regime of the British, the MLC clarified his statement amidst uproar.

Talking about the freedom struggle, Ramesh stated, "There was no unity among Indian kings. Owing to the British oppression, India united as a country to reclaim its freedom. One has to thank the British for bringing the country together."

Ruling party members who took objection to "thanking the British," questioned why he was supporting colonial rule. "Why are we praising people who looted us? Even if the British brought in infrastructure like Railway lines, it was to loot our resources."

Even as the ruling party demanded an explanation from the MLC, Ramesh clarified that he only meant to drive home the point that the country came together to fight for freedom.

