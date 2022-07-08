Karnataka will soon be largest producer of ethanol: Bommai

Karnataka will soon top the country in ethanol production as the state is in the process of permitting 60 more sugar factories to produce the flammable liquid, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

The announcement assumes significance as India plans to increase the percentage of ethanol in petrol to 20 per cent by 2024.

Karnataka has 32 sugar factories that produce ethanol while another 60 are at various stages of getting the clearances to start production, Bommai said at a seminar on 'Ethanol Production in Karnataka' organised by S Nijalingappa Sugar Institute, Belagavi, and Bquest Consultancy and Engineering Pvt Ltd.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office, Karnataka is formulating an ethanol policy, and producers will get special incentives from state and Union governments.

Bommai called for more research on ethanol production and usage. Hydrogen is emerging as a major source of green energy. About 43 per cent of renewable energy in the country is being produced in Karnataka. The state government has signed three MoUs for the production of green energy at an investment of Rs 13 lakh crore. It includes the production of ammonia from seawater, he said.