Karnataka will write off interest on co-op bank farm loans: CM Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government has decided to waive off interest and compound interest of farmers who have taken a loan from the PLD, DCC and other co-operatives banks.

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi Airport before attending a family function in city, Yediyurappa said the interest waiver would result in an additional burden of Rs 400 crore on the exchequer. "For the sake of farmers we have to do it," he said and added that concessions will also be given to farmers who repay their loans before March 31.

The chief minister said that preparations are underway to present a pro-farmer budget on March 5.

No new dist for now

The chief minister poured cold water on MLA Anand Singh's demand for forming a separate Vijayanagara district (with Hosapete as its headquarters). "There is no proposal in front of the government for a separate (Vijayanagara) district," he said.

Responding to a question Mahadayi issue, Yediyurappa said he would be going to Delhi soon to provide the legal team, representing the state, with all documents to fight the case. "I have asked our Advocate General to file an appeal in this regard. Funds will also be allocated in the budget for the implementation of the project," he said.

Portfolio allocation today

Yediyurappa said he has decided on the portfolios for the newly inducted 10 ministers and they will be allocated on Monday. He claimed that there are no demands for specific portfolios by any ministers.