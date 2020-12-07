Karnataka won’t give up on Rs 5,000 crore special grant: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Legislative Assembly on Monday that Karnataka had not given up its claim on Rs 5,495 crore special grant recommended to be given to the state by the 15th Finance Commission.

“We will try to get this. We will never compromise on our state’s share and right,” Bommai, who represents Karnataka in the GST Council, said even as the Siddaramaiah-led Congress mounted an attack on the “injustice” being meted out to the state by the Centre in terms of finances.

The 15th Finance Commission had recommended a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore to Karnataka for 2020-21 in order to offset the decline in devolution and revenue deficit grants when compared with 2019-20.

“Karnataka was among three states (Telangana and Mizoram being the other two) that were recommended a special grant. But the Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman), who represents Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha rejected the recommendation. Why are you not opposing this? You have 25 MPs, you should demand for it,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said. "Why are you so scared? It's your right to ask."

Bommai took exception to Siddaramaiah’s line of argument. “Every Finance Commission recommends many things. It’s not necessary for the Centre to accept them. For instance, the Finance Commission has recommended that the GST compensations shouldn’t be extended beyond 2022. Can this be accepted? Also, the financial position of the Centre, like that of the states, is in distress. That being the case, some recommendations can’t be accepted. We shouldn’t politicize this,” he said.

Former minister Priyank Kharge pointed out how Karnataka received only Rs 27 from the Centre for every Rs 100 that goes to the Centre. “Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu get Rs 34. Uttar Pradesh gets Rs 200 and Bihar Rs 400. The Finance Minister is from this state and there are 25 MPs, but nobody is raising a hue and cry about this,” he said.

Accusing Kharge of misleading the House, Bommai said, “There are two kinds of states - contributor state and beneficiary state. It’s been like this since the time of Nehru. As a contributor state, we have been asking for incentives.”

On the state’s finances, Siddaramaiah said the government would borrow Rs 82,000 crore this fiscal, including an additional borrowing of Rs 33,000 crore. “Instead of cutting expenditure, you’ve appointed heads to boards and corporations. Where are the austerity measures?” he said.