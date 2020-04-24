Workers employed under MNREGA in 26 GPs, says EO

Karnataka: Workers employed under MNREGA in 26 GPs, says Executive Officer Sudarshan

DHNS
DHNS, Tiptur (Tumakuru district),
  • Apr 24 2020, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 19:15 ist
Representative image

Tiptur taluk panchayat Executive Officer Sudarshan said that workers have been employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in the 26 gram panchayats in the taluk.  

He said that the beneficiaries are engaged in sapling planting, the building of cattle sheds and the construction of agricultural ponds.

They are mainly engaged in digging holes for the planting of coconut, mango, sapota, and pomegranate saplings in the villages and building bunds for water bodies. They are being paid Rs 275 per day and the amount is being transferred directly to their bank accounts, he added in a release. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
MNREGA
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Tumakuru

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 