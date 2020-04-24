Karnataka: Workers employed under MNREGA in 26 GPs, says Executive Officer Sudarshan

Tiptur taluk panchayat Executive Officer Sudarshan said that workers have been employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in the 26 gram panchayats in the taluk.

He said that the beneficiaries are engaged in sapling planting, the building of cattle sheds and the construction of agricultural ponds.

They are mainly engaged in digging holes for the planting of coconut, mango, sapota, and pomegranate saplings in the villages and building bunds for water bodies. They are being paid Rs 275 per day and the amount is being transferred directly to their bank accounts, he added in a release.