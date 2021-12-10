Karnataka youth arrested for raping woman who rejected his proposal

Karnataka man held for raping woman who turned him down

Abubakar Siddique, 21, and the victim studied in the same college and were classmates

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 10 2021, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 21:36 ist
The victim had lodged a complaint with Bajpe police station. Credit: iStock Images

A youth in Bajpe town of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district was arrested for allegedly raping a woman for rejecting his love proposal, police said on Friday.

According to police, Abubakar Siddique, 21, and the victim studied in the same college and were classmates. She had posed with him for a photograph during the farewell party in 2019.

Taking advantage of this, he started pestering her to enter a relationship. When she rejected his offer, he threatened her to make the photograph of them together viral on social media.

The woman didn't pay heed to his threats and ignored him. But, the accused had followed her when she was returning from work to her residence. After confirming that no one was at home, he barged inside and raped her.

The victim had lodged a complaint with Bajpe police station and the police have arrested the accused. Further investigation is on.

