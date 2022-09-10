Karnataka Youth Cong website for unemployed youth

The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) has launched Udyoga Srishti, a dedicated website to identify unemployed youth across the state.

Unemployed youths can register themselves through the website www.udyogasrishti.in

The Udyoga Srishti app launched recently has received a good response with over 41,000 unemployed youngsters registering themselves.

Launching the website, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that young people who register their names on the website and the app will be provided an opportunity to interact with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his stay in Karnataka as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Reacting to the BJP's critisism over Rahul Gandhi wearing an expensive t-shirt, Shivakumar said: "What's wrong in it? Even I am wearing an expensive watch, what's wrong in it? I have bought it from my hard-earned money and I am wearing it."