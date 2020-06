As the government has taken a decision for Sunday lockdown across the state from July 5 to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens and Karanji Lake Nature Park in the city will be closed for public viewing on Sundays, until further notice.

However, it will be open on Tuesdays.

As this is being done in the interest of public health and safety, visitors are requested to cooperate, a press release from the zoo authorities said.