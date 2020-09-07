Karnataka's BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel recovers from Covid-19

BJP state President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has recovered from Covid-19 infection and discharged from hospital.

In a Tweet, he said the doctors have advised him to remain quarantined at home for a few days. The tweet said “with the blessings of Kateel Durgaparameshwari Godess, I have recovered from covid-19. I had not seen God in my life. I have seen the presence of God in doctors and nurses who have been relentlessly working towards treating covid-19 infected,” he tweeted.

ನಾನು ಭಗವಂತನನ್ನು ಕಣ್ಣಾರೆ ನೋಡಿದವನಲ್ಲ. ಆದರೆ ತಮ್ಮ

ಅಮೂಲ್ಯ ಪ್ರಾಣವನ್ನು ಪಣಕ್ಕಿಟ್ಟು ನಮ್ಮ ಆರೋಗ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಹಗಲಿರುಳು ಶ್ರಮಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ವೈದ್ಯರಲ್ಲಿ, ದಾದಿಯರಲ್ಲಿ, ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ದೇವರನ್ನು ಕಂಡೆ.

2/2 — Nalinkumar Kateel (@nalinkateel) September 6, 2020

Nalin Kumar Kateel was tested positive for Covid-19 on August 30 and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.