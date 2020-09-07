K'taka BJP president Kateel recovers from Covid-19

Karnataka's BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel recovers from Covid-19

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 07 2020, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 12:15 ist
Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH Photo

BJP state President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has recovered from Covid-19 infection and discharged from hospital.

In a Tweet, he said the doctors have advised him to remain quarantined at home for a few days. The tweet said “with the blessings of Kateel Durgaparameshwari Godess, I have recovered from covid-19. I had not seen God in my life. I have seen the presence of God in doctors and nurses who have been relentlessly working towards treating covid-19 infected,” he tweeted.

 

Nalin Kumar Kateel was tested positive for Covid-19 on August 30 and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
BJP
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Nalin Kumar Kateel

What's Brewing

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

 