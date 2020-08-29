Karnataka's excise revenue down by 50%: Minister H Nagesh

The excise revenue in the state has come down by 50% resulting in a loss of Rs 3,000 crore due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Excise Minister H Nagesh said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Nagesh said that pubs, bars and restaurants were likely to be opened next month after which the excise revenue may go up.

"I have information about transportation of liquor to Goa illegally through Kanakumbi in Khanpur taluk. I have directed the officials to take stringent action in this regard. The government is also planning to impose severe punishment for sellers of spurious liquor," Nagesh said.

The minister said that the excise department personnel are likely to be attacked whenever they conduct raids on illegal liquor dens. Therefore, the government would provide them with weapons for self defence, he added.