Karnataka's Kodagu sees first Covid-19 fatality

Kodagu recorded first death related to coronavirus after a 58-year-old man suffering from breathlessness succumbed to the virus.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The man hailing from Dandinapete in Kushalnagara was admitted to the designated Covid hospital in Madikeri on July 4 and died on the same day. His throat swabs samples tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

He was suffering from diabetes and high BP for the last 10 years.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

DC Annies Kanmani Joy said that the last rites were performed as per the guidelines issued by the government. All the precautionary measures have been taken during last rites. Public need not panic, she appealed in a tweet.