Karnataka's Kodagu sees first Covid-19 fatality

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 06 2020, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 10:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Kodagu recorded first death related to coronavirus after a 58-year-old man suffering from breathlessness succumbed to the virus.

The man hailing from Dandinapete in Kushalnagara was admitted to the designated Covid hospital in Madikeri on July 4 and died on the same day. His throat swabs samples tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. 

He was suffering from diabetes and high BP for the last 10 years. 

DC Annies Kanmani Joy said that the last rites were performed as per the guidelines issued by the government.  All the precautionary measures have been taken during last rites. Public need not panic, she appealed in a tweet.

