Karnataka's oxygen quota for every Covid-19 patient among the lowest in India

Karnataka, which has the highest active Covid-19 cases in India, has among the lowest daily per-patient oxygen allocation at 1.90 litres, an analysis of government data shows.

Officials say the situation has not improved despite the issue being raised “multiple times”.

According to official data, the number of active cases in Karnataka as on May 21 afternoon was 5.34 lakh. The oxygen allocated to the state is 1,015 MT, which works out to 1.90 litres per patient, a government calculation shows.

States which are worse off include Odisha (1.83 litres per patient), Tamil Nadu (1.67) and Kerala (1.13).

Delhi's per-patient oxygen allocation is 16.53 litres for 35,683 active cases while in Gujarat, it is 10.95 litres for 89,018 active cases. Telangana gets 9.83 litres per patient for 45,757 active cases.

"Our per-patient allocation is almost ten times less than that of Telangana. Despite having the highest caseload, our oxygen is still being sent to other states," a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

The Centre has yet to decide on Karnataka's request to allow the use of all oxygen produced in the state.

"Maharashtra, during its peak, was allowed to consume all of its locally-made oxygen. Why isn't this applicable to Karnataka given the number of cases we have?" the official asked.

According to doctors, a person on a ventilator consumes about 30 litres per minute of oxygen. In less severe cases, a patient requires about 5-10 litres per minute of oxygen. However, not all Covid-19 patients require oxygen and oxygen requirement varies for every patient depending on the severity of the condition.

"As per WHO calculation, 17% of the total active cases need oxygen. Based on this parameter and taking into account the present situation, Karnataka needs about 1,750 MT of oxygen per day," said Dr Prasanna HM, President-Elect, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA).

If a similar trend continues, the state will require about 2,000-2,100 MT oxygen per day to face the third wave, he added, urging the government to act immediately and take necessary measures.

Among those hospitalised, about 40-50% patients require oxygen support, doctors further said.

Dr Madan Gaekwad, who heads the Chandramma Dayanand Sagar Medical College, observed that the state government's move to insist on private medical colleges to set up oxygen generators is a step in the right direction.

"That will serve as back-up in case of delay in oxygen deliveries," he said.