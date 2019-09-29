Karunakara Reddy opposes move to split Ballari district

After Health Minister B Sreeramulu and Bellary MLA G Somashekar Reddy disapproved the proposed move to curve Vijayanagara district out of Ballari, G Karunakara Reddy, the BJP MLA from Harapanahalli, has joined the bandwagon to oppose the bifurcation.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Reddy said, "Yielding to pressure by vested interests, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has come up with a proposal to carve new Vijayanagara district out of Ballari. Yediyurappa has written to the chief secretary in a hurry to bring the bifurcation issue before the Cabinet meeting. Before taking up the issue, he (BSY) should have consulted four BJP MLAs in the district and taken our opinion. We are really hurt by this development," he said.

"If the government goes ahead with its bifurcation plans, the issue will spiral into a crisis in the region. Struggles are on seeking new district for Huvinahadagali, Harapanahalli, Kottur and Hagaribommanahalli. If at all the government is serious of bifurcating Ballari, then it should make Harapanahalli as a new district as most of the taluks in the western half of the existing Ballari district are close to it," Reddy added.