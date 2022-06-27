Kashi Yatre: State to dole out Rs 5,000 each for 30k pilgrims

Kashi Yatre: State to give Rs 5K each to 30k pilgrims

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 27 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 03:11 ist
Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath temple. Credit: PTI Photo

The state government on Monday issued guidelines for its Kashi Yatre scheme of providing financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to 30,000 people who undertake pilgrimage to Varanasi. 

In a statement, Muzrai, Haj & Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle said the scheme is open to “permanent residents” of Karnataka. Applicants should be aged above 18 years of age and they must submit their voter ID, Aadhaar or ration card. 

Pilgrims who went to the Vishwanath temple at Varanasi between April 1, 2022 and June 30, 2022 must submit their documents (travel tickets, temple receipt and so on) to the Muzrai commissioner. 

For visits after July 1, 2022, pilgrims must send their documents along with a certification from the manager, Karnataka State Chathra, Varanasi, to the Muzrai commissioner either online or via registered post. 

No applicant will be considered for the financial assistance twice. Applicants must have an Aadhaar-linked account at a nationalised bank.

Jolle said that a special train service for Kashi pilgrims will start soon under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme. “We have already registered with the Indian Railways and the scheme will start in a few months,” she said. 

Karnataka
Varanasi

