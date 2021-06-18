Kasturirangan bats for problem-based learning in engg courses

Experts have urged the state government to introduce the problem-based learning in engineering courses.

Speaking at the Regional Research Symposium on Problem-Based Learning, organised by Karnataka State Higher Education Council, experts said that the problem-based learning is one of the highlights of National Education Policy (NEP) and the state government should consider implementing

it.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day virtual event on Friday, Dr K Kasturirangan, chairman, Committee for Draft National Education Policy, said, “it is a right time to consider introducing the problem-based learning method in engineering courses. This method is aimed at helping students to look at real-life problems and motivate them to find out the solutions in a collective way.”

“The method enables the students to experience the aesthetic, emotional, moral, creative, analytical and other aspects of the situation in a holistic way,” he explained.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Naryan said “The government is committed to introducing novel learning methods in order to reduce the gaps between theoretical and practical knowledge in the higher education courses, including engineering, in its efforts to make the students globally competitive.”