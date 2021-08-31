Kateel in favour of allowing public Ganeshotsav

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday stated that he is in favour of allowing Ganeshotsav in public this time.
"This is my personal opinion, and the government would take a suitable decision on this issue shortly. Along with following the tradition, protecting lives by checking the spread of Covid-19 is also important. The government is collecting the opinion of experts in this regard," he said.
Darshan at temples is already allowed, but Ganeshotsav celebrations in public have several aspects. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to take a decision on public Ganeshotsav within a couple of days, he added.
