Kaveri-Vaigai-Gundar link work: SC seeks replies from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry seeking replies in six weeks in connection with the proposed linking of Kaveri-Vaigai-Gundar link project.

The court was hearing Karnataka’s original suit opposing river link project planned by Tamil Nadu for transferring excess or surplus water of 45 tmcft annually. It is also staking claim on 91 tmcft surplus water annually in Kaveri basin.

A Bench, headed by Justice C T Ravi Kumar, also gave three-week time to Karnataka file its response after both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry filed their replies. The court also agreed to take up the matter for hearing after nine weeks.

Karnataka, in its petition, also sought injunction to prevent the Ministry of Water Resources granting permission for Tamil Nadu for latter’s proposed Kaveri-Vaigai-Gundar link project to transfer 45 tmcft of surplus water of Kaveri.

In the petition, the state said that if the river link project allowed, then it amounts to an advance commitment of the surplus water in Kaveri to the prejudice of Karnataka. “Such comment may give handle to the state of Tamil Nadu to claim equity and prior appropriation,” Karnataka said.

Karnataka said that the Supreme Court judgement on February 16, 2018 on Kaveri dispute, had directed it to ensure that 177.25 tmcft of water flows at the interstate border in a normal water year for Tamil Nadu.

After giving Tamil Nadu share and allowing Kerala to divert 21 tmcft of flows in Kabini, the rest of water belongs to Karnataka, including its share of 284.75 tmcft and the surplus 91 tmcft.

Check out DH's latest videos