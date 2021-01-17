KBC: Ravi Katpadi from Udupi wins Rs 12.5 lakh

“My share of reward money will be utilised for meeting the hospitalisation expenses of poor children below 12 years,” declared 37-year-old Ravi Katpadi, a social worker from Udupi district, who had teamed with Pabiben Rabari, a master artisan from Gujarat, to win Rs 25 lakh in the famous Kaun Banega Crorepati’s (KBC) special episode -- ‘Karamveer’.

Katpadi, who works as a centring labourer, considers it as a rare privilege to have teamed with Pabiben Rabari, a master artisan from Gujarat, in ‘Karamveer’ episode of KBC, telecast on Friday, and a great honour to meet mega star Amitabh Bachchan.

He recollected declining the offer to participate in the KBC initially.

“As I did not know how to speak Hindi or English, I feared I would not answer any questions,” he said.

After being convinced by family and friends, he agreed to travel to Mumbai. Prior to flying to Mumbai, a team made a documentary on Ravi in Katapadi on January 7, 8 and 9. Katpadi said the presence of Anupam Kher, invited as a special guest, added to his joy.

Katpadi was able to answer seven questions in the programme and collectively won a cash prize of Rs 12.5 lakh. He said the most memorable event in the programme was getting Bachchan to greet people in Udupi and Mangaluru in Tulu.

Katpadi’s deep regret

With help from Katpadi, Bachchan had said: “Udupi Bokka Kudlada Janaklega Yenna Mokyada Namaskara.”

Katpadi, during Krishna Janmashtami and Vitlapindi celebrations, gets dressed in creative costumes to raise funds. In the past seven years, he has raised Rs 55 lakh and disbursed it among 28 ailing children. Katpadi regrets not helping his 22-year-old niece who died of cancer a year ago in a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Despite requests from his sister, he had refused to clear his niece’s hospital bills with money he had collected from crowdfunding. “Because it would mean breaking my principles to help only children below 12 years,” he said, as eyes swelled up.