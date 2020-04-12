KCCI appeals to exclude DK from COVID-19 hotspot areas

KCCI appeals to exclude Dakshina Kannada from list of coronavirus hotspot areas

KCCI president Isaac Vas in an appeal said that DK district has not reported any new case of COVID-19 in the last five days

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 12 2020, 09:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 09:01 ist
A view of Central Market in Mangaluru. (Credit: DHphotos/Govindraj Javali)

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has appealed to the Additional chief secretary to Karnataka government Jawaid Akhtar to exclude Dakshina Kannada district from hotspot/ red zone area pertaining to coronavirus. 

KCCI president Isaac Vas in an appeal said that DK district has not reported any new case of COVID-19 in the last five days. Of the 12 cases reported in the district, six are from Kasargod and one from Bhatkal. None of the patients suffering from coronavirus are in ICU or put on ventilator, he said. 

 

Further, he said the effective implementation of lockdown has controlled the spread of coronavirus in the district. People are also maintaining social distancing along with wearing mask and using hand sanitisers. However, people in the district are facing hardship due to lack of employment and money. Hence, the district should be kept out of the red zone area, he added.

