KDA chairman seeks disciplinary action against officials responsible for not using Kannada plaque in Shah's event

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman T S Nagabharana has written to Government Chief Secretary P Ravikumar directing him to take disciplinary action against the officials responsible for not using Kannada plaque during the foundation stone laying ceremony for Rapid Action Force held in Bhadravati recently.

Despite the order that three-language formula should be implemented in the union government offices and its undertakings, such order has been thrown into wind in the function attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 16. A foundation laying plague should have been in three-language formula - Kannada, Hindi and English. But it has been engraved in Hindi and English languages neglecting Kannada, he regretted in the letter.

It is clear that three-language formula has been violated by not using Kannada in the plaque of the stage programme also. Hence, the people have questioned the commitment of the State government in implementing the three-language formula. This issue had triggered an opposition from various quarters on social media. Hence, a disciplinary action should be taken against the officials responsible for this "grave" mistake for violating the formula and send a report to the KDA, he directed in the letter.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, KDA Chairman Nagabharana said a letter will be written to Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle asking her explanation for organising the function in Marati language from the beginning to end in Belagavi district.

We have asked an explanation from 107 group A and B officials for not learning Kannada and using the same in day-to-day administration. If their reply is unsatisfactory, we will recommend for disciplinary action against them, he told.