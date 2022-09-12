KEA announces asst prof exam result; aspirants unhappy

KEA announces assistant professor exam result; aspirants unhappy

The candidates want the government to withdraw the results and not publish them till the inquiry is over

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 12 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 03:43 ist

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the results of the examination conducted for the recruitment of assistant professors in government degree colleges.

Aspirants have questioned KEA's move to release the results even as the inquiry over alleged irregularities is still in progress. "What was the hurry to release the results when the inquiry is not concluded?" questioned one of the aspirants.

Although the KEA had withheld the results of candidates who are facing inquiry and released the results of other candidates, the aspirants are not happy with the process.

"We strongly suspect a bigger scam in this recruitment examination. But the government and the department concerned have not taken this as seriously as PSI scam or recruitment scam of school teachers," another aspirant added.

The candidates want the government to withdraw the results and not publish them till the inquiry is over.

