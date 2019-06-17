KEA releases engg seat matrix

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published seat matrix for undergraduate engineering courses for the academic year 2019-20.

According to the seat matrix released by KEA under non-Hyderabad Karnataka quota total seats available are 45,956 and the same is around 6,407 under Hyderabad Karnataka quota under government quota.

Meanwhile, several medical and dental seat aspirants who have also written the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 have got the opportunity to edit their applications and avail reservation for medical and dental counselling.

Following requests from several seat aspirants, KEA held a meeting on Monday where it has decided to allow the option of editing. With this decision, the candidates can avail caste-based reservation, reservation under 371(J), reservation if they are students from rural areas or have studied in Kannada medium for a ten-year period, said an official from KEA.