Keep strict vigil on illegal immigrants, overstaying foreigners: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to police

The government has directed the police to maintain a strict vigil on illegal immigrants and overstaying foreign nationals, and action should be taken immediately against those involved in anti-social and anti-national activities, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday.

"A direction has been issued to the police to maintain a separate register on such foreign nationals, in their respective police stations, and maintain a strict vigil on their activities," Jnanendra said.

The Minister attended the one-day state-level senior Police Officers Conference here. Pointing out the need to review the names which are listed in the "rowdy-sheet", he said if there are names of innocents and activists who participated in the pro-Kannada, pro-farmers and pro-people agitations, they should be removed as per rules.

"The process of reviewing names will be done by the District Police Chief concerned and it will be done within the framework of the existing rules and regulations...our only intention behind the decision is to ensure that no innocent person included in the list suffers," he added.

Further, stating that the conviction rate against the criminals is not satisfactory, he said directions had been issued to take all necessary measures to improve the situation in this regard. "The criminal elements can be put under check if the conviction rate goes up," he was quoted as saying by his office in a press release.

Noting that the State government has decided to strengthen the Coastal Protection Force, Jnanendra said officials have been asked to coordinate with the Naval authorities to ensure foolproof coastal security cover against anti-national elements trying to sneak in. Police have been instructed to ensure that the illegal killing and transportation of cattles should be prevented, and culprits should be brought to book, he said. Also, directions have been given to take stern action against the illegal casinos and other gambling dens.

The Minister said the government has also decided to submit a proposal to set up a unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) either in Bengaluru or in Mangaluru to check anti-national elements. Referring to the 'beat police' system, he said it would also be reviewed and strengthened, and the e-beat system being practised in the urban areas should be further tightened.