Kerala gold smuggling case: K'taka HC directs magistrate court to consider matter afresh

The Karnataka High Court has asked the magistrate court to pass fresh orders on the request by Bengaluru police to register FIR on the complaint filed by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. Justice M Nagaprasanna quashed the FIR after finding that the magistrate had to pass the order with prima facie reasons.

The KR Puram police had registered the FIR against one Vijesh Pillai. In her complaint filed in March 2023, Swapna Suresh stated that Pillai had threatened and intimidated her. She claimed that Pillai had asked her to settle issues concerning Kerala Chief Minister and offered Rs 30 crore to vanish from Bengaluru. He further threatened to file a false case against her by putting contrabands in her baggage.

Since IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) is a non-cognizable offence, the police had moved the magistrate court seeking permission, which is imperative under CrPC section 155. The magistrate permitted the crime to be registered.

Vijesh Pillai moved the high court contending that the magistrate had erred on two counts. It was claimed that the permission granted on a requisition made by the station house officer (SHO), KR Puram police station, was erroneous as it is the informant who has to go before the magistrate. It was also argued that the permission should be after an application of mind.

The high court noted that permission can either be sought by the complainant or by the SHO. “It is not necessary for the informant alone to knock at the doors of the magistrate with a requisition seeking permission for registration of FIR, it could be either the informant or the station house officer,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.

On the issue of application of mind while granting permission, the court observed that except saying ‘perused the requisition and permitted investigation or registration of FIR’, there is no indication of any application of mind on the part of the learned magistrate.

Exercising the superintendence jurisdiction vested with the high court under CrPC section 483, Justice Nagaprasanna has issued guidelines to be followed by the magistrates. The magistrates are required to record a prima facie finding as to whether it is a fit case to be investigated and if it is not a fit case to be investigated, the magistrates should reject the prayer made in the requisition. The magistrates have also been asked to pass separate orders and maintain a separate order sheet with regard to the grant of and to stop using the words ‘permitted’, ‘perused permitted’ or ‘perused requisition permitted registration of FIR’ on the requisition itself.

“The order of the magistrates should contain all the aforesaid. Any deviation thereof from what is directed will be construed that the magistrates are contributing to the huge pendency of cases by their callous action of passing inappropriate orders and would be viewed seriously,” the court said.