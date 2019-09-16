Kerala govt for job tests in Kannada too

The Kerala government has recommended to the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) to give question papers for recruitment tests to higher posts in state services in Malayalam as well as Kannada and Tamil in future.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Monday, held discussions with the KPSC authorities in view of an indefinite stir by social and cultural activists demanding that question papers for PSC exams meant for recruitment to posts with degree as basic qualification should be given in Malayalam also. At present, question paperss to these posts are given in English only, whereas question papers for recruitment to posts requiring plus-two and below qualifications are given in Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

The chief minister told after the meeting that the government recommended to the KPSC to provide question papers for recruitment to higher posts in Kannada and Tamil also, apart from Malayalam, considering the number of Kannada and Tamil-speaking people in the state.

The government also decided to constitute a high-level committee to bring out English-Malayalam dictionary on scientific terms that are used in the recruitment tests.