Kerala scribes allege ‘mental torture’ by police

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 20 2019, 22:30pm ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2019, 22:36pm ist

Detention of a section of journalists from Kerala in Mangaluru has triggered strong protest in Kerala with the government and opposition strongly condemning the incident.

The journalists, who were released after seven hours of detention, alleged of mental torture by Mangaluru police.

Eight journalists, who were detained by the police, alleged that they were accused of possessing fake identity cards and were subjected to mental torture and even denied food. Their cameras and mobile phones were also taken by the police. They were handed over by the Mangaluru police to the Kerala police at Talapady in Mangalore - Kasargod border by around 3.30 pm.

