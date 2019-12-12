Kerala team to meet BSY on Bandipur night traffic issue

A high-level delegation will be soon calling on Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to discuss the Bandipur night traffic issue.

An all-party delegation from Kerala will also possibly meet union ministers to discuss Kerala’s pleas on the matter.

A meeting convened by Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran on Wednesday also directed principal secretaries of the Kerala forest and public works departments to prepare the affidavit to be submitted in the Supreme Court on the matter.

Kerala would urge the Karnataka government and the Centre not to fully shut NH-766 passing through Bandipur tiger reserve, connecting Wayanad and Mysuru.

It may seek for maintaining status quo and allow limited number of transport bus services on both sides during night. The state was also opposed to developing the alternative route through NH-275 and SH-90 (via Kutta-Gonikoppa), citing that it would also require massive deforestation and land acquisition.

Meanwhile, there were allegations that a strong lobby from Kerala was pushing for the alternative route as it would provide better connectivity to the one-year-old Kannur international airport.

“A lobby of politicians and businessmen of Kannur district is said to be lobbying for the alternative route as it will improve connectivity to places like Kodagu and Mysuru from Kannur,” said a leader of an action council fighting against traffic restrictions along NH-766.

Wayanad district had witnessed a major agitation in September-October against the moves to fully shut the Bandipur highway. The stir which lasted for 12 days had also got the support of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. The strike was called off after the Kerala transport minister promised to look into the issue.