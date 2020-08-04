Kerala to start daily passes for commuters to Mangaluru

The Kerala government and Kasargod district administration have decided to resume the daily pass system for those commuting to Mangaluru from Kasargod.

The decision was taken during the interaction between Kerala Revenue Minister Chandrasekharan, officials and elected representatives via video conference on Monday.

The Kasargod district administration had stopped the issue of daily passes from July 6 for entry and exit from Talapady border. This had inconvenienced hundreds of employees, who visited Mangaluru daily to eke a living. A majority of them were working in private sectors and were on the verge of losing their jobs.

The minister said the Kasaragod district administration will resume issuing of passes for daily commuters between Kasaragod and Mangaluru. But they should undergo rapid antigen test for every week to renew their passes.

"Similarly, one-time interstate passes will be issued for those who want to take part in marriages, funeral and other functions in both states. Even they should undergo antigen test after returning from the functions,” the minister added.

As per the previous order, daily commuters, especially employees, had to stay in Mangaluru for 28 days before returning to Kasargod. Later, Kerala government relaxed rules on July 23 allowing only bank employees from Kasaragod to travel daily in their private vehicles to their workplace in Dakshina Kannada.

Many launched an online campaign with the hashtag #Openthe border and #Savemyjob requesting the Kasaragod district collector to allow them to commute daily to Mangaluru and back.

The minister had said there were no restrictions on the transportation of essential commodities. However, the vehicles should be sanitised before entering Kerala. The drivers and staff, who return from Karnataka, should undergo an antigen test after seven days of their return, he had said.

